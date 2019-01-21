Firefighters rescue 7 people who fell through the ice at Mosquito Lake

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Seven people were pulled from the icy waters at Mosquito Lake on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Bazetta Fire Department, crews were initially dispatched the the Trumbull County lake for reports of four people who fell through the ice.
Rescuers learned that there were actually seven individuals that broke through the ice and fell into the water.
Ice anglers and witnesses helped the individuals from the ice.
All of the patients were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Officials from the Cortland Fire Department, Bazetta and Cortland police departments, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources assisted with the rescue operation.
The ODNR says it is never 100 percent safe to venture out onto frozen bodies of water.
