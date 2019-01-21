First Alert weather: Dangerously cold again tonight; wintry conditions trigger school closings

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Arctic high pressure has been hanging over the region today. Our next weather maker will move in from the central Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring us a variety of precipitation types, before moving out late Wednesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! A *WIND CHILL ADVISORY* is now in place for the western half of our viewing area from 7:00 PM Monday – 9:00 AM Tuesday. This does include the Cleveland and Akron areas. Wind chills may fall as low as -15° tonight.
Hypothermia and frostbite can occur if precautions are not taken. Be sure to cover all of your extremities if you’ll be venturing out tonight.
We’ll be falling to about -2° before midnight. Temperatures will then rise into the single digits by dawn tomorrow. It should be around 8° by 7:00 AM.
We’ll slowly climb into the low 30s through the day Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to rise into the low 40s by dawn Wednesday. We should actually make it into the mid 40s sometime Wednesday, before falling back into the 20s on Wednesday night.
While the radar has not been showing much, there are some lingering lake effect snow showers out there, as of early this afternoon. These should slowly wind down as the day draws to a close. Once we get the lake effect to cut off, we expect a dry night and a dry day tomorrow.
Mid-Week Weather Maker:
Low pressure will be moving into the central Great Lakes by early Wednesday morning. A cold front will pass through Wednesday into Wednesday night. High pressure will return to the region Thursday into Thursday night.
Rain will begin to overspread the area after midnight Tuesday. Rain will be on-going during the morning drive on Wednesday. After the rain moves out by late Wednesday afternoon, we have a chance of a few snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.
This rain will make for a very, very messy day on Wednesday. Think about it. We have a foot of snow on the ground. We have rain coming down. Can you say slushy? Ugh.
Wednesday’s high: 47° Thursday’s high: 31°
Weekend Outlook:
Friday: A chance of light snow showers. Highs in the teens.
Saturday: A chance of light snow showers. Highs around 20°.
Sunday: A chance of morning snow showers. Highs around 21°.
