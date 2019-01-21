Fuel, concrete debris littered State Route 8 in Stow following tractor-trailer crash

(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Chris Anderson | January 21, 2019 at 11:33 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police and firefighters in Stow closed State Route 8 for approximately 2 hours due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to the city of Stow, the crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday on State Route 8 between Graham Road and Steels Corners Road.

The tractor-trailer hit the center divider in the southbound direction, sending concrete debris into the northbound lanes. A vehicle traveling northbound then hit the debris.

Hazmat crews are responding to the incident because the tractor-trailer jackknifed, spilling fuel across the roadway.

Traffic reopened in both directions by 12:30, according to city officials.

