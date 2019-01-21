Homeless man robs Akron Walgreens, Family Dollar, flees in stolen car

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A homeless man in a stolen vehicle robbed two Akron stores before being caught by Akron Police.
At 9 a.m. Friday morning, Brandon Papesh, 39, approached the clerk at Walgreens, 361 East Waterloo Road, with a package of Sweet Tarts.
When the cashier rang up the item Papesh reached over the counter and took money from the register.
An hour later the suspect entered the Family Dollar, located at 970 Copley Road, and approached the cashier with a bag of candy.
When the cashier opened the drawer the suspect reached over the counter, grabbed the clerk’s hands and took money from the register.
The man fled both scenes in a stolen blue Mercury Mountaineer.
Akron police observed the suspect’s car on Interstate 76 eastbound at South Arlington Road and pulled him over.
Papesh was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and theft.
He also had warrants for breaking and entering, vandalism, theft, and a violation of a protection order.
