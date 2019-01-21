2 killed in Wayne County plane crash after taking out several utility poles; likely caused by engine issues

APPLE CREEK, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers confirmed two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Wayne County on Monday morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on Hackett Road.
A neighbor heard the crash and said the plane landed about 20 yards from his home.
Troopers said the pilot, identified as 55-year-old Brian Stoltzfus, was taking off from Stoltzfus Airfield in route to the Akron-Canton Airport. The plane, a Douglas DC3TP that was originally manufactured in 1942, had engine issues, which is believed to be a possible cause of the crash according to initial investigations.
Curtis Wilkerson, 56, was co-pilot at the time. Both men, who are from Apple Creek, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The plane took down four utility poles shortly after taking off from the airfield, knocking out power in Orville and surrounding areas.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.