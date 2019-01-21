Northeast Ohio is ‘Tidying up,’ and letting go

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the first month of the year, people around Northeast Ohio have been inspired to “tidy up.”
The Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” is the source of a lot of that inspiration.
Kondo, who wrote “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” is a de-clutter and organizational expert, who champions the idea that items should “spark joy,” not just take up space.
That's a mantra Nancy Sheeler lives by. She is the president of Transitional Design, which helps people de-clutter their homes and re-sell their items.
"If it's not something that you love, if it's not something you've used for a long time, it holds you back," she said.
Sheeler says many people in Ohio need help getting to that place.
“In the Midwest -- especially Indiana, Ohio, Michigan -- the average time people live in their house is 35-40 years,” she said. “That’s a long time, and the longer you live somewhere, the more you accumulate.”
She says she’s seen people accumulate many odd items, from camel saddles to $800,000 in Civil War coins.
“In addition, in the Midwest, we all have basements. We all have attics. We have sheds, we have barns. We have so many places that we can just accumulate,” she said.
You can find out more about Transitional Design by calling (440) 627-6390.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.