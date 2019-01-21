Northeast Ohio residents dig out after winter storm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mother Nature left a mess in Northeast Ohio overnight and many got up early this morning to it.
Our Cleveland 19 News cameras were rolling as some ventured outside to see what the winter storm left.
Police sent out a warning that some of the roads were still bad and that if you didn’t have to be out to stay in.
But some tell me, they had no choice, like this man near St. Ignatius High School.
“It’s going. Best we can do. School is open so we gotta take care of it," he said.
We also spotted several Good Samaritans helping out their neighbors.
Police were also out ticketing those who didn’t pay attention to the parking restrictions: streets need to be clear for the snow plows to get through.
But as we drove around the city streets and the highway roads, many told us that it's business as usual.
“It’s Cleveland. It’s Cleveland? That’s what we do," said one man.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.