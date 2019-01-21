Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for dangerous wind chills and lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Combination of arctic air and the wind high enough are leading to wind chill readings in the 10 to 20 below zone this morning.
Frostbite can happen fast so it’s important you take all the necessary steps to prevent all the problems that come from cold like this.
Lake effect snow continues and that is causing problems this morning as well.
The very fluffy nature to the snow is accumulated fast in the lake effect bands. Travel will be especially bad where the lake effect is happening.
An additional 1 inch or so of snow will occur where snow bands persist.
Drier air continues to build in tonight. This will break up the clouds in many places.
This will also drop the air temperature to below zero in many places.
