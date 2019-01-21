Ohio facility tapped to produce official footballs for NFL Super Bowl LIII

Ohio facility tapped to produce official footballs for NFL Super Bowl LIII
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski)
By Chris Anderson | January 21, 2019 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 5:08 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bins of official footballs for Super Bowl LIII will soon be shipped from a production facility in Ohio to Atlanta, Ga. for the NFL championship game.

The handmade leather footballs are manufactured at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio, which is approximately 80 miles northwest of Columbus.

Cut. Stitch. Turn. Lace. Now that 2 epic championship games are in the books, the teams are set for Super Bowl LIII....

Posted by Wilson Football on Sunday, January 20, 2019

Super Bowl LIII will be played between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.