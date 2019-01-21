Ohio facility tapped to produce official footballs for NFL Super Bowl LIII

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bins of official footballs for Super Bowl LIII will soon be shipped from a production facility in Ohio to Atlanta, Ga. for the NFL championship game.
The handmade leather footballs are manufactured at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio, which is approximately 80 miles northwest of Columbus.
Super Bowl LIII will be played between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.
