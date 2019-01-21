Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Canton, weather a likely factor

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place around 2 p.m. on Trump Avenue near the intersection of 14th Street,
According to OSHP, a driver operating a 2008 Chevy Cobalt lost control of his vehicle traveling northbound on Trump Avenue.
The 32-year-old man struck a passing 2009 Chevy Silverado.
Both the 32-year-old man and the passenger sustained injuries and were transported to Aultman hospital.
The passenger identified as 31-year-old Melissa Minor was pronounced dead at the hospital.
All of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, officials say nasty roads and weather conditions were a likely factor.
