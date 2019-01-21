UPDATE: Strongsville residents return home after gas line, damaged by snowplow, repaired

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - UPDATE: The line has been repaired by Columbia Gas, and residents are now allowed to return home.
For some, the mess goes beyond shoveling after a plow hit an apartment gas line.
People who live in the Parkside Towers Apartment building were evacuated and forced to find another warm place to stay at night.
“It’s only, like, 50 degrees in my apartment right now, and we have no running water,” said Debbie who lives in the building.
It’s nothing but frustration and inconvenience for the tenants who live at the Strongville apartment complex.
“It’s not good. It’s not good! My husband’s on oxygen. It’s neither here nor there. It’s not their fault,” added Debbie.
Sunday around 5 p.m., a plow ran over a gas line, creating a leak--one that left everyone inside with no heat in single degree weather.
“I heard a fire truck and an ambulance. We saw them show up. We tried to take showers and we ran out of hot water,” said tenant, Holly Glover.
Glover says she was home at the time, but had no idea she was being forced to evacuate.
“I woke up and saw all the cars gone this morning. We’ve been here all night, and they never told us. Makes me kind of mad,” said Glover.
In the meantime, managers at the building are being as accommodating as they can to make sure tenants are comfortable, even offering to reimburse them for times spent at hotels.
