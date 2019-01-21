Strongsville apartment building evacuates all residents after snowplow hits gas meter

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Colombia Gas said a snowplow hit a gas meter at Parkside Towers on Sunday night, causing the building to have no heat or hot water.
Parkside Towers ordered all residents to evacuate the building by midnight.
According to Columbia Gas, the gas line has been shut off.
However, crews repairs will not be made to the meter until tomorrow morning because a new service line will also need to be installed, Columbia Gas said.
Parkside Towers sent a notice to their residents on stating:
“Dear Resident, due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be no heat for the next two days. The city has alerted us to evacuate the building by midnight tonight. The office staff will meet any and all residents in the main lobby by 9:45 p.m. to assist you with your relocation needs.”
It is still unclear how long the repairs will take or when Parkside Towers residents will be able to return to their homes.
Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon on Monday, making temperatures on exposed skin feel as cold as 25 degrees below zero, posing hypothermia dangers.
