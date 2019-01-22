Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky boy with autism, 10

Isaih Boren, 10, was allowed to leave with Isaac Ray Chamberlain but has not returned, according to authorities. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 22, 2019 at 5:47 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 11:52 AM

CADIZ, KY. (FOX19) - An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday for a 10-year-old autistic boy missing from Cadiz, Kentucky.

Isaih Boren was allowed to leave with Isaac Chamberlain but has yet to return, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The boy requires medication he is not receiving, authorities say.

They might be traveling in a 2004, blue Chevrolet Ventre mini-van with Kentucky license plate 522RRJ, according to NCMEC.

Isaih is described as 4′1″ and 80 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He was wearing a long-sleeved blue and white tie-dyed shirt, yellow fleece jacket and gray sweat pants.

Chamberlain is 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.

