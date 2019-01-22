$500,000 bond for man charged with killing East Cleveland youth football coach

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tyrone Conner pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning for his involvement in the death of an East Cleveland youth football coach.
Conner, 29, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Deon Taylor.
Taylor, 35, was shot at and killed at the Marathon Gas Station on East 185 on Jan . 12.
Witnesses told police Taylor was shot when he attempted to keep the peace during an argument that flared between his friend and two suspects.
According to Cleveland Police, Taylor was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Taylor was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team and the community took the loss pretty hard.
A memorial was held for Taylor on Jan 16 at Forest Hills Park, the same spot where the team played and practiced daily.
