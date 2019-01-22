City officials introduce safe solution for lead exposure in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials are expected to announce a lead-safe solution regarding the exposure throughout Cleveland.
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. with community partners, leaders, and philanthropic representatives.
Lead poisoning is the most common chronic poisoning and environmental illness in the United States, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. Exposure can lead to brain and nervous system disabilities, delayed growth, and hearing problems.
Currently, the city of Cleveland’s Department of Public Health maintains its own lead poisoning prevention program.
This story will be updated.
