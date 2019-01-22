Cleveland plans to lift parking ban following hellish weekend weather

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There is a bit of good news for Clevelanders who plan on returning to work and school following the MLK holiday, and hellish weekend weather.
Cleveland Police have announced the city’s parking ban will be lifted at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
As a result, the restrictions that were placed on stopping and parking vehicles on posted Snow Emergency streets will be lifted.
However, motorists are still encouraged to avoid parking vehicles on city streets.
This will allow snow plows optimal accessibility to remove snow and ice from the roadways.
So far, the city of Cleveland has issued 178 snow parking violations, and towed 64 cars.
In Lakewood, the city says they will begin ticketing snowed in-cars on Jan. 22.
Stow extends parking ban
Conversely, the city of Stow has extended its parking ban through 9 a.m. Wednesday as travel remains hazardous in parts of Summit County.
