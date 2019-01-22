Cleveland Public Power restores power and heat after outages on Cleveland’s West side

Cleveland Public Power restores power and heat after outages on Cleveland’s West side
By Randy Buffington | January 22, 2019 at 5:43 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:30 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power sent out a tweet Tuesday morning alerting customers about a power outage in several locations.

The following areas were affected

  • Fenwick to Denison
  • West 41st Street to West 63rd Street
  • Broadview Road to West 11th Street
  • Mayview Avenue to Spring Road

CPP sent out an update via Twitter just after 7 a.m.

Several signal lights went out as a result.

Power was restored in the area as of 8:14 a.m. according to CPP.

If you are experiencing a power outage, you can call 216-664-3156 (24 hours) or fill out an online form.

