Cleveland Public Power restores power and heat after outages on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power sent out a tweet Tuesday morning alerting customers about a power outage in several locations.
The following areas were affected
- Fenwick to Denison
- West 41st Street to West 63rd Street
- Broadview Road to West 11th Street
- Mayview Avenue to Spring Road
CPP sent out an update via Twitter just after 7 a.m.
Several signal lights went out as a result.
Power was restored in the area as of 8:14 a.m. according to CPP.
If you are experiencing a power outage, you can call 216-664-3156 (24 hours) or fill out an online form.
