7 Cleveland restaurants to get spicy food to warm up during the arctic winter deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A winter storm brought arctic temperatures this weekend, lucky us -- Cleveland is seeing way below average temperatures.
Negative temperatures and windchills are making things wickedly cold in Northeast Ohio.
Some may run to soup or hot chocolate, but if you want to warm up try these seven different Cleveland restaurants for some real heat.
Try the Spicy Pad Thai. It comes in five levels of hotness, but even a level three order provides a fiery experience.
2800 Clinton Ave.
2. The Nauti Mermaid
The spicy fish tacos are made with cumin-spiced whitefish, lime slaw, Pico de Gallo and spicy mango sauce.
(Or, grab a cup or a bowl of jalapeno cream soup with lobster too.)
1378 West 6th St.
3. The Tremont Taphouse
A Bloody Mary counts as food too, right? The drink is described as thick and spicy by many.
2572 Scranton Road
4. Superior Pho
Order anything on the menu and make it has spicy as you want.
3030 Superior Ave.
The hot sauce is no joke. Whether you get a burrito, tacos or a bowl add the fiery hot habanero to give your meal some real heat. If you can't handle the habanero, there's also a red medium-hot salsa.
1844 West 25th St.
Want some hot wings? There are about 12 different sauces at Dina’s that pack a punch, but the hottest is the 911 sauce.
5701 Memphis Ave.
Visitors brag about the spicy seafood soup, and the tteokokki (spicy stir-fried rice cakes).
5270 Pearl Road, Parma.
