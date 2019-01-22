Hit-skip driver caused woman, her 6-month-old to go airborne after crashing off Coventry Township road

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down the driver accused of fleeing the scene of an accident in Coventry Township.
Just after noon on Jan. 15, numerous calls were made to Summit County 911 to report the crash on the southbound side of I-77 near State Route 224.
Crash investigators found a 2002 Volkswagen, driven by a 20-year-old woman, had been run off the side of the road. The woman’s 6-month-old son was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, secured in a child car seat.
Witnesses say a red Honda Civic, believed to have been manufactured between 2000 and 2005, ran the woman off the road. Her car went airborne and rolled over several times before landing in the northbound lanes.
The Honda did not stop for the crash.
The female driver and her child were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Summit COunty Sheriff’s Patrol Division at 330-643-2181.
