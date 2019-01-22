Lorain detective takes the stand in ‘Sugar Daddy’ murder trial; suspect faces life sentence

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - It’s a tangled web of sex, drugs, robbery and the murder of a sugar daddy.
Cleveland 19 continues to follow the trial seeking to convict those responsible.
A police detective took the stand Tuesday and, according to testimony in the murder trial of James Holland, Jr., he was shot three times and left to bleed to death by 28 year-old Elliot Kirkland in August 2016.
Here’s how Lorain police and prosecutors say it went down: Jasmine Schafer, Kirkland’s lover, says he confessed the shooting to her while they were having sex, saying in her ear, “I killed your sugar daddy.”
Schafer told police she had set Holland up to be robbed of his drugs and money, because she believed he would not call police if robbed.
Lorain Police detective, Sgt. Buddy Sivert, took the stand Tuesday and answered a series of probing questions by Kirkland’s defense attorney,
Jasmine Schafer and two others snitched on Kirkland to get plea deals. But, they also pleaded guilty to other charges in connection with James Holland’s murder.
Kirkland could spend life behind bars, or even get the death penalty, if he’s if convicted.
