Elyria man on trial accused of killing lover’s ‘sugar daddy’

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Elliott Kirkland, 28, is set to appear in court on a capital murder trial, prosecutors say the victim was Jimmie Holland Jr., his lover’s ‘sugar daddy.’
Prosecutors say Holland, 38, was shot and killed during a home invasion at his Lexington Avenue home on August 29, 2016.
There were four people initially arrested in connection with the murder. One of the arrested was Jasmine Schafer.
According to the Chronicle-Telegram, Schafer testified Holland was her sugar daddy.
Kirkland will be at the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas, trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and prosecutors will call witnesses in the trial.
He could face the death penalty if he is convicted.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.