Fake Good Samaritans rob Akron couple stuck in a snow pile

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An older Akron couple was robbed at gunpoint by people who had stopped to help them, after their car got stuck in a snow pile, police said.
Akron police reported the couple got stuck backing out of their driveway on Brighton Drive around 9 a.m. Monday.
Two men stopped to help, but instead of moving the car, one suspect pulled out a gun and demanded their things, according to authorities.
The husband handed over his wallet and his wife’s purse, the report said.
Both suspects then ran down the street and the victims called police.
Officers tracked down the suspects by following their footprints in the snow to a home up the street, officers said.
A 16-year-old boy and Treyvon Wright, 20, were taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
Wright was booked into the Summit County Jail and the teen is at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers said they recovered the gun and the victims purse and wallet, but the victim’s cell phone was not found.
