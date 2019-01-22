Fugitive of the Week is wanted for a September 2017 Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Edwin Richard Murry Jr.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Murry should be considered armed and dangerous.
Murry is wanted for the murder of Ray’Feiar Ramone Leary on Sept. 4, 2017.
Murry and Shamir Lawson were allegedly at the Convenient Food Mart at 4709 Clark Ave. on Cleveland’s West side, when they saw Leary sitting in his car.
They began arguing and when Leary tried to get out of his car, Murry and Lawson allegedly held the door shut and fired multiple gunshots at him.
Lawson is already in custody.
U.S. Marshals said Murry, 24, has ties throughout the west side of Cleveland and frequents the 3400 block of W. 34 and the 3300 block of W. 98.
If you have any information, please contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.