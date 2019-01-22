Geauga County authorities searching teen missing 2 weeks

MIDDLEFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Police in Middlefield are asking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Chauna Limbeck, who was last seen in the Warren area on Jan. 7.
Limbeck was in the custody of the Geauga County Department of Job and Family Services. She is approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 114 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) OR Middlefield Police Department at 440-632-3527.
