Arctic air is to blame

Ice ‘pancakes’ and disks have invaded Northeast Ohio (video/photos)
Ice "pancakes" have formed on Lake Erie surrounding the Lorain Lighthouse.
By Dan DeRoos | January 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 1:40 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The arctic air that has chill blasted Northeast Ohio has brought with it some natural wonders in the form of ice “pancakes” and even an ice disk.

The Lorain Lighthouse posted pictures on Monday of what looks like pancakes, or even a frozen jelly fish invasion, on Lake Erie.

According to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak, this happens when ice chunks start to form, get blown by the arctic wind and bump into each other.

In the case of the Rocky River ice disk, it’s more about the flow of the river which is causing a piece of ice to spin and get bigger.

Rocky River Ice disk.

The ice disk can be spotted (before it completely freezes over or melts) in the Rocky River Reservation in Rocky River.

It can be seen from the Valley Parkway bridge just north of the Memorial Field.

An ice disk has formed on the Rocky River, in the Rocky River Reservation. You can see it from the Valley Parkway bridge where the grey marker has been placed on the map.
