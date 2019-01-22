Lake Erie is just showing off now after wicked wind creates ice sculptures on the shore (photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Lake Erie appeared to be showing off on Monday, Jan. 21, as thousands came downtown to enjoy free admission to several museums and events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Many visitors to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame made the short walk over to Voinovich Bicentennial Park on East 9th Street to see some of the natural phenomenon.
The chains at the East 9th Street Pier displayed the frozen splashes after the winter turned frigid following the winter storm.
At Edgewater Park sidewalks close to the shoreline were coated with a thick layer of ice making them impossible to walk on without ice cleats.
With temperatures dropping this week the ice sculptures may disappear.
