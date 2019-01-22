Listen to the frantic 911 calls made after the deadly Wayne County plane crash

By Chris Anderson, Hannah Catlett, and Alan Cohn | January 22, 2019 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:55 PM

APPLE CREEK, OH (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 calls made moments after a plane crashed in Apple Creek.

“A plane just clipped the wires and is down,” one of the witnesses described to the emergency services dispatcher.

(Note: Names of the callers have been edited out of the audio clip)

The pilot and co-pilot, later identified as 55-year-old Brian Stoltzfus and 56-year-old Curtis Wilkerson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the plane took off from Stoltzfuz Airfield just before 9 a.m. and crashed into trees and several utility poles along Hackett Road shortly after departing.

Initial investigations revealed that engine trouble is a possible cause for the crash.

