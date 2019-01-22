Men pull disabled driver to safety after plow truck catches fire

BUFFALO, NY (Spectrum News Buffalo/CNN/Gray News) – Good Samaritans pulled a driver to safety after his plow truck became engulfed in flames in Buffalo, NY, on Sunday morning.
“Everything happened so quickly,” said Sal Sciria, the driver.
Sciria told WKBW he was plowing a friend’s driveway when he saw a man running toward his truck with his hands in the air.
“I couldn’t tell what he was saying,” he said.
Moments before Sciria’s cab filled with smoke and the truck caught fire, the man and his son – reportedly two workers with the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority who live nearby – pulled Sciria, who’s disabled, out of the vehicle.
“They told me my truck was on fire,” Sciria said. “It was dripping liquid flames underneath the truck, which I couldn’t see.”
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters “the driver had some kind of leg injury, I’m told, and was not able to exit the vehicle comfortably on his own.”
“It was very fortunate that the two BMHA employees came on the scene and were able to get the driver out of the vehicle,” Brown said. “If that had not occurred, we might be dealing with a different circumstance right now."
Sciria said he’d plow his rescuers’ driveway for free if he still had his truck.
“I didn’t even have a jacket,” he said. “My jacket was inside, and they took their jacket off and gave me their jacket to keep warm, because I was freezing.”
Sciria said it was an example of the “City of Good Neighbors” living up to its name.
“Buffalo people are just the best,” he said.
