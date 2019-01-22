Mom and 6 month-old are run off I-77 in Summit county and authorities looking for person who did it

Car rolled several times injuring both

A mom and her 6 month-old son were run off the road on I-77 last week and flipped when they hit the median. Authorities are looking for the car that caused the accident.
By Dan DeRoos | January 22, 2019 at 3:04 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 3:04 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Summit County Sheriff’s office is putting out a new description of a car that ran a mom and her 6-month-old son off of Interstate 77 last week.

There was no contact between the two cars but to avoid contact the mom was pushed into the median where her car flipped several times and came to rest in the path of oncoming traffic.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 25 in the area of Coventry Township.

Fortunately the car was not struck by traffic headed the other direction.

The mom, unidentified by the Sheriff’s office, was transported to Akron City and the baby to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Both have been release and are expected to make a full recovery.

The car that ran them off the road, described by witnesses is:

  • 2000-2005 Honda Civic
  • Possibly a four door
  • Red in color

Anyone with information should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Patrol Division at 330-643-2181.

A mom and her 6 month-old son were run off the road on I-77 last week and flipped when they hit the median. Authorities are looking for the car that caused the accident. (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
This picture shows where the car crossed the median, flipped and came to rest in a lane of oncoming traffic.
