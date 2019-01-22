Mom and 6 month-old are run off I-77 in Summit county and authorities looking for person who did it

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Summit County Sheriff’s office is putting out a new description of a car that ran a mom and her 6-month-old son off of Interstate 77 last week.
There was no contact between the two cars but to avoid contact the mom was pushed into the median where her car flipped several times and came to rest in the path of oncoming traffic.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 25 in the area of Coventry Township.
Fortunately the car was not struck by traffic headed the other direction.
The mom, unidentified by the Sheriff’s office, was transported to Akron City and the baby to Akron Children’s Hospital.
Both have been release and are expected to make a full recovery.
The car that ran them off the road, described by witnesses is:
- 2000-2005 Honda Civic
- Possibly a four door
- Red in color
Anyone with information should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Patrol Division at 330-643-2181.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved