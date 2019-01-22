Nearly 4,000 half-gallons of milk will be given away for free in Lake County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The United Way of Lake County is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to distribute thousands of half-gallons of milk away for free to those in need.
The one-day distribution of 3,888 half-gallons of skim and 1 percent milk will take place on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Milk will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
To get a half-gallon of milk, visit the the United Way of Lake County’s facility at 9285 Progress Parkway in Mentor on Thursday afternoon.
Residents should being a photo ID with bags or boxes to carry the milk. Income eligibility requirements do apply.
In addition to the free milk distribution, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be on site to help any families in need apply for Supplemental Food Assistance Program, or SNAP.
