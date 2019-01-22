Northeast Ohio Weather: Much warmer with rain tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Very changeable weather situation for our area the next few days. Much warmer air will continue to build in. After the cold morning, look for temperatures to rebound above freezing later this afternoon. An increasing southeast to south wind, however, won’t make it feel that noticeable. We will be on the warm side of the next area of low pressure. The storm this morning is over the state of Kansas. It will be in Michigan come tomorrow morning. A wind driven rain develops from west to east tonight. My thought is that the area will get over a half inch of rain and some spots around one inch. This will lead to quite the mess by tomorrow morning. I could see some flooding issues. I’m concerned about the rain on top of a snow pack putting pressure on some structures. If you have a flat roof, I would get the snow off of it as soon as possible.