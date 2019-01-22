Rocky River police catch meat thief with $245 worth of stolen steaks hidden in clothes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested after he was caught leaving a Rocky River grocery store without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of steak.
Rocky River police responded to the Giant Eagle on Center Ridge Road on the evening of Jan. 16 after receiving a call about a theft taking place.
Mark Donovan, 49, was seen exiting the store without paying for the steaks, which were valued at just over $245, hidden in his jacket according to a Rocky River police report.
Police arrested Donovan and charged him with theft and criminal trespassing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.