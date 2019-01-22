13 stunning photos from Avon Lake that make winter look awesome

Wind and water created a new look for the Avon Lake Fishing Pier after freezing temperatures moved through Ohio during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | January 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 12:17 PM

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - The fishing pier at Miller Road Park in Avon Lake has become a sort of destination after this weekend’s winter storm left it resembling a massive ice sculpture.

The wind that splashed water onto the pier left the railings and lights covered in icicles that have a permanent wind blown effect.

When pictures of the fishing pier started to circulate on Facebook several residents said they needed to see the ice for themselves.

How cool is this?!

Posted by Denise Zarrella on Monday, January 21, 2019

With warmer temperatures on the way the pier may return to normal, but no worries, winter isn’t over yet.

