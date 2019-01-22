This may be the best or worst school closing video in Northeast Ohio. Ever? Ever.

Lorain County Joint Vocational School Principal Jill Petitti and backup singers used Queen's "We are the Champions" to cancel school Tuesday.
By Dan DeRoos | January 22, 2019 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 4:18 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The principal of Lorain County Joint Vocation School (JVS) said she’s been planning it since summer.

“We were talking that we should do something fun for the first snow day of the year,” Principal Jill Petitti said.

Instead of just sending out the usual emails, direct dial phone calls and social media posts Petitti wanted to do a music video.

Quick to volunteer were Petitti’s backup singers Rachael Potter and Susan Kiss.

The group (still unsigned by any record label) came up with new lyrics to Queen’s, “We are the Champions.”

“We watch the news, minute-by-minute,” they sang. “We want to have school but the weather’s too bad.”

You might notice the trio is decked out with a mishmash of items, all of which represent different programs at JVS.

Whisk and hair brush “microphones” represent their culinary and cosmetology programs.

Tool belts and tools represent their building, trade and transportation programs. Even a stethoscope is included for the allied health program.

Petitti said it has already gotten a lot of laughs from staff and student who expect this kind of thing from her, after 15 years at the helm.

“We all need a laugh," Petitti said. “It’s healthy to laugh.”

