Tri-C hoops one of the best kept secrets in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In a city that has both an NBA and D-I NCAA basketball team, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle.
Well, for the Tri-C men’s basketball team, their success is hard to ignore.
They’ve gone 60-5 the last few seasons, and this season -- while not quite as good (14-4) -- they are easily the only winning basketball team in downtown Cleveland.
Coach Michael Duncan, well aware of the reputation that “Junior College” basketball gets, thinks it’s a great place to develop hoops skills.
“Most people look at community college as if it’s a failure, not understanding that we’re here to prepare you to transfer to a 4-year school."
