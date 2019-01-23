Akron responds to video showing city employee treating roadway, one cup of salt at a time

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Akron issued an apology after facing backlash for how primary and secondary roads were treated before, during, and after the most recent snowstorm.
City officials are now also having to explain a Facebook video that appears to show a city employee digging salt out of the back of a plow truck and spreading it around the snow-covered road cup-by-cup.
The city of Akron responded with a statement, confirming that the person in the video is a seasonal city employee:
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the video, captioned “The City of Akron efficiently clearing snow and salting one cup at a time,” has over 4,800 Facebook reactions.
