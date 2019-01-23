Akron responds to video showing city employee treating roadway, one cup of salt at a time

By Chris Anderson | January 23, 2019 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 2:05 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Akron issued an apology after facing backlash for how primary and secondary roads were treated before, during, and after the most recent snowstorm.

City officials are now also having to explain a Facebook video that appears to show a city employee digging salt out of the back of a plow truck and spreading it around the snow-covered road cup-by-cup.

The city of Akron responded with a statement, confirming that the person in the video is a seasonal city employee:

The viral video of an individual spreading salt with a cup is a seasonal City of Akron employee who was assigned to temporarily block the road and divert traffic for snow removal on Exchange Street. While awaiting a hand spreader to spread salt on the sidewalks, this individual chose to proactively use what was immediately available until the spreader arrived. This was a momentary incident and does not reflect City practices regarding salting.
City of Akron, Mayor's Office

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the video, captioned “The City of Akron efficiently clearing snow and salting one cup at a time,” has over 4,800 Facebook reactions.

