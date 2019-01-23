Bryan Singer, director of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘X-Men’ films, accused of sexually assaulting 4 boys

(CNN/Gray News) – The Atlantic is out with a new report in which four men accuse director Bryan Singer of sexually abusing them when they were underage.
Singer has directed numerous films, including “The Usual Suspects,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” – which has earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture – and several “X-Men” movies.
One of the accusers in the Atlantic article said Singer abused him when he was 13.
Two accusers said they were 17. One of those accusers, a man named Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, said Singer raped him in 2003.
Singer has vowed to fight a lawsuit Sanchez-Guzman brought against him.
Another accuser said he was 15 when Singer abused him.
Singer’s lawyer said the director denies having sex with or being attracted to underage boys.
