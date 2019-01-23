City of Akron issues apology for slow response to snow cleanup

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s been a slushy several days in Akron as the city continues to try to dig out after a winter storm hit over the weekend.
On Wednesday morning, 14 of the city’s buses got stuck in the snow on the way to school; that’s days after the snow fell.
"I think that we knew the storm was coming," said Councilwoman Tara Samples. "I think it was more than what we anticipated, and I think we sort of got caught off guard and we've got a lot of catching up to do as a city."
Samples says she's been working to get help to people in her ward who were still struggling in the snow today. She even put out a call on Facebook, asking snow plow drivers to contact her if they wanted to work get the city streets clean.
In a statement sent out Wednesday afternoon, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s office apologized for the response to the snow, calling it “unacceptable.”
“Mayor Horrigan has directed the City to immediately reassess every policy, procedure, agreement and route and to make necessary changes to our approach to ensure that future snow events are addressed effectively and efficiently from day one," the statement read.
Samples says the city has promised to get the streets all cleaned up by Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.