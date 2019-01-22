Cleveland Cooks: Il Venetian mocktails will turn that frown upside down

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Let your evening sip away at Il Venetian.
0.5 oz. lemon juice
0.5 oz. lime juice
2 oz. mango puree
6 mint leaves
1 oz. honey
Shaved fresh ginger
2 oz. ginger ale
Add all ingredients, excluding ginger ale – add honey last – and shake vigorously with ice. Pour all contents into glass including ice & top with ginger ale. Garnish with mint sprig.
1 oz. carrot juice
1 oz. lemon juice
1 oz. coconut water
1.5 oz. acai juice
2 oz. sparkling water
Shake ice and all juices including coconut water and strain over fresh ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with carrot & lemon twist.
2 cucumber wheels
4 basil leaves
2 oz. strawberry puree
0.5 oz. lemon juice
0.5 oz. agave nectar
1 oz. spring water
Muddle cucumber wheels & basil leaves into shaker. Add puree, juice, agave nectar, & crushed ice and shake until shaker becomes frosted. Pour all contents into glass & top with spring water. Garnish with cucumber & basil leaves.
