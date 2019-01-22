Cleveland Cooks: Il Venetian mocktails will turn that frown upside down

By Jen Picciano | January 22, 2019 at 8:01 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 8:01 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Let your evening sip away at Il Venetian.

Fresh Start

0.5 oz. lemon juice

0.5 oz. lime juice

2 oz. mango puree

6 mint leaves

1 oz. honey

Shaved fresh ginger

2 oz. ginger ale

Add all ingredients, excluding ginger ale – add honey last – and shake vigorously with ice. Pour all contents into glass including ice & top with ginger ale. Garnish with mint sprig.

Rejuvenator

1 oz. carrot juice

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. coconut water

1.5 oz. acai juice

2 oz. sparkling water

Shake ice and all juices including coconut water and strain over fresh ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with carrot & lemon twist.

Booster

2 cucumber wheels

4 basil leaves

2 oz. strawberry puree

0.5 oz. lemon juice

0.5 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. spring water

Muddle cucumber wheels & basil leaves into shaker. Add puree, juice, agave nectar, & crushed ice and shake until shaker becomes frosted. Pour all contents into glass & top with spring water. Garnish with cucumber & basil leaves.

