Clogged sewer drains, heavy rain lead to winter flooding concerns in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District reported that their treatment facility on Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland had 400 million gallons of untreated water coming into their system Monday because of the heavy rain and snow melt.
On a typical day, the treatment plant has about 85 million gallons of sewer water coming into its system.
“This is a heavy rain. So, you’ve got the combination of snow melt, and then you’ve got the rain that is falling on top of it. So, it’s definitely a whole lot more flow that’s impacting local water ways and our water treatment plants,” said Jenn Elting of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.
The problem mainly for residents and businesses is when storm drains become clogged or their sump pump fails.
John Longer, the owner of H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating says he had many flood related calls on Monday. He advises all of his customers to check the drains in their garages, and to make sure that their sump pump has a battery back up that works.
