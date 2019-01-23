Couple stuck in snow robbed at gunpoint by supposed Good Samaritans

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Some people, evidently, need a refresher course, or maybe just a remedial lesson on what it means to come to the aid of neighbors in need of a little help.
With their car stuck in the snow at the bottom of their own driveway, an Akron couple asked two young men passing by for a little push to free them up.
They helped, for a moment, and then the situation took a dramatic, and police say, a criminal turn.
The male victim called 911, “I asked them to help me push, they helped me push and then they pulled out a gun and they robbed me and my wife, they took my wallet and my wife’s wallet.”
The male victim told the 911 dispatcher that one of the men pushed the gun up into his face.
The victims also told police the suspects ran down the street and into a neighboring home and that is exactly where police found them.
Treyvon Wright, 20, was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail. A 16-year-old was also arrested and is the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say they recovered the gun used in the robbery, in addition to the wallet and purse belonging to the victim’s.
A cellphone stolen in the incident was not recovered.
