Driver crashes into TX school bus after getting shot in the leg

SPRING, TX (KTRK/CNN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a driver crashing into a school bus Tuesday morning in Harris County, Texas.
It all started when the man said he drove to visit a woman at an apartment complex less than two miles from the scene of the crash.
The man said he got into a fight with two other men in the apartment, and that he was shot in the calf when he ran back to his car.
Another bullet hit the driver’s side door as he drove away.
Police said about 10 teenage students were on the bus when the man crashed his car into it. None of the students were injured. and neither was the bus driver.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was likely headed to an emergency room when he crashed.
Authorities said the man is in stable condition.
