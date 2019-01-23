Eco-friendly toilet turns waste into energy, researchers say

ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA (CNN) – Researchers in South Korea have developed a toilet they say turns human waste into energy.
It works like this: A person uses the toilet, then vacuum suction whisks waste away to a microbial reactor.
Then microorganisms digest it and release bio-gas that can be used as fuel.
The process also releases carbon dioxide, which can help grow green algae that can be refined into biodiesel.
The toilets only use about a pint of water per flush.
They are being installed at South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology. Those who use the toilet get tokens that are accepted at shops on campus as payment.
