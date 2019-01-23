Fairview Park Police: Students plot attack at high school, triggering in-depth investigation

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - The Fairview Park Police Department received information that a group of Fairview High School students were planning a disturbance on school grounds.
With the cooperation of the Fairview Park City School District, police began to investigate and found several students exchanged messages on a social media thread in which an attack at the school was discussed.
Police identified the children in question, and have spoken to them and their parents.
Officers report that there is no imminent threat to the students or staff at Fairview High School, or Mayer Middle School.
More information will be released when it becomes available; the investigation is ongoing.
