Former Kent State running back blames NCAA and MAC for crippling brain injuries, lawsuit claims

Flowers is seeking $5 million in damages, citing fraud, negligence and breach of contract

Former Kent State running back blames NCAA and MAC for crippling brain injuries, lawsuit claims
Kent State running back Jerry Flowers, center, is gang-tackled by Eastern Michigan defenders Olivier Gagnon-Gordillo (90), Josh Hunt (91) and Jason Jones (83) at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2005. Eastern Michigan won 27-20. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (TONY DING)
By John Deike | January 22, 2019 at 8:47 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 8:58 PM

KENT, OH (WOIO) - A former Kent State running back wants to put college football on trial, after he says he suffered long-term brain injuries that stem from his days on the gridiron.

Jerry Flowers, a former Georgia high school football star -- who played for Kent State in 2005 -- said he sustained “numerous concussions” on the football field and is beginning to feel the effects, TMZ Sports reports.

According to federal court records, Flowers is seeking $5 million from the NCAA and Mid-American Conference (MAC), citing fraud, negligence and breach of contract.

Flowers suspects he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

At least one other player is involved in the lawsuit, and the case has been transferred to a Northern District of Illinois court.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.