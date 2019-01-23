Former Kent State running back blames NCAA and MAC for crippling brain injuries, lawsuit claims

KENT, OH (WOIO) - A former Kent State running back wants to put college football on trial, after he says he suffered long-term brain injuries that stem from his days on the gridiron.
Jerry Flowers, a former Georgia high school football star -- who played for Kent State in 2005 -- said he sustained “numerous concussions” on the football field and is beginning to feel the effects, TMZ Sports reports.
According to federal court records, Flowers is seeking $5 million from the NCAA and Mid-American Conference (MAC), citing fraud, negligence and breach of contract.
Flowers suspects he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.
At least one other player is involved in the lawsuit, and the case has been transferred to a Northern District of Illinois court.
