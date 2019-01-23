Pet Food Pantry available in Geauga County for those in need

NOVELTY, OH (WOIO) - No pet should go hungry and no family should lose their pet because they fall on hard times, this is why Rescue Village in Geauga County created a food pantry for pets.
The government shutdown and furloughed federal employees were the inspiration for the launching of a the new Pet Food Pantry program at Rescue Village in Geauga County.
The food pantry, however, won’t be limited to federal employees. The pantry will be open to all in need.
“We feel so strongly about keeping people and their animals together, that’s why we are welcoming everyone,” Executive Director of Rescue Village Hope Brustein said.
The food bank will be available to pet owners in need on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan 25.
“There are no qualifications, we have a lot of confidence the people who use the program will need it,” Brustein said.
If the program goes well Brustein said she would reach out to the public to keep it going through donations of food and money.
“We do rely on the public and their generosity for everything we do,” Brustein said.
Because the program is entirely driven by donations Rescue Village is asking clients to call first and make arrangements to pick up food.
Those in need are encouraged to call 440-338-4819 before heading out to the shelter.
