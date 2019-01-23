Health scare delays Trumbull County trial of Brazil native accused of killing military husband

Claudia Hoerig complained of heart issue before being taken to hospital.

Claudia Hoerig is on trial- accused of killing her military husband in 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil.
By Damon Maloney | January 23, 2019 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 10:28 AM

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Brazil native Claudia Hoerig, who’s currently on trial for the murder of her husband U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Karl Hoerig, was hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Major Dan Mason, with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, said Hoerig complained of a heart issue and, out of “precaution,” was taken to the hospital to be examined.

Through email, Hoerig’s lawyer John Cornely said, “I am unable to comment due to the gag order that is in place”.

Hoerig’s trial was set to resume Wednesday morning but won’t proceed until Hoerig is out of the hospital. Mason didn’t know when that could be.

Karl Hoerig (Source: CBS News/Frances Hoerig)
Hoerig is accused of gunning down her husband in 2007 at their Newton Falls home.

Investigators said Hoerig fled to Brazil on the day of her husband’s death. Hoerig’s run from the law lasted a decade. In 2018 she was extradited back to the U.S.

