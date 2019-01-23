Several Akron school buses get stuck in snow, city apologizes for conditions of the streets days after storm

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Tow truck companies came to the rescue of Akron school children Wednesday morning.
According to school officials, 14 of its 110 yellow school buses got stuck in the snow while taking students to school.
None of the students were injured and all made it to class.
Akron city officials said crews are working 24/7 to complete plowing and are salting every residential street Wednesday.
City officials also released the below statement.
First, an apology. We have failed to provide a timely level of service to all City streets in response to this storm, and we are sorry. We apologize to the Akron community for the inconvenience and frustration our response has caused. The level of service we provided has fallen short of what our residents rightly expect. While we have devoted 100 percent of our available city resources 24/7 to plow and salt all primary, secondary and residential streets following Winter Storm Harper, the results of these efforts have been unacceptable. We appreciate the patience the Akron community has extended this week. We have heard your concerns and we will do better in the future.
City officials added they have deployed every single vehicle and piece of city equipment capable of removing snow and ice to work to clear city streets and plow every residential neighborhood as soon as possible.
The city has also deployed seven private contractors to help their efforts to plow all residential streets.
All together, city officials said there are more than 100 vehicles to remove snow and ice from streets.
