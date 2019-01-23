Several Akron school buses get stuck in snow, city apologizes for conditions of the streets days after storm

First, an apology. We have failed to provide a timely level of service to all City streets in response to this storm, and we are sorry. We apologize to the Akron community for the inconvenience and frustration our response has caused. The level of service we provided has fallen short of what our residents rightly expect. While we have devoted 100 percent of our available city resources 24/7 to plow and salt all primary, secondary and residential streets following Winter Storm Harper, the results of these efforts have been unacceptable. We appreciate the patience the Akron community has extended this week. We have heard your concerns and we will do better in the future.