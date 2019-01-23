Northeast Ohio weather: Flood Watch in effect, switching back to snow overnight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure is tracking northeast through the central Great Lakes today, bringing widespread rain to our area. A cold front will swing east through the area this evening. Another area of low pressure will slide east across the Great Lakes Thursday into Thursday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! A *FLOOD WATCH* remains in effect for most of our viewing area through late tonight.
The combination of snow melt and steady rainfall is producing a risk of widespread minor flooding. Those in flood prone areas should be prepared to take action should a Flood Warning be issued or if flooding develops.
Motorists should be extremely cautious, as ponding on local roadways is likely. Any roads that were not properly plowed after the weekend snow storm will be slushy.
Unfortunately, all of this is going to re-freeze tonight, as we are going to be falling into the mid 20s by dawn Thursday. That means you’ll need to watch for ice on the morning commute.
So, when is this rain going to move out? We are forecasting widespread rain through at least 10:00 PM. Rain will mix with snow and then change to all snow before midnight, as temperatures will be falling into the 30s. The snow will move out of the area by sunrise.
Accumulation will be light and on the order of less than 1”.
It will remain quite blustery through the evening, as well. (I think it goes without saying that this has not been a good day weather-wise.)
Back To Winter:
Temperature-wise, it’s not bad out there at all this afternoon. We’re in the 40s. Colder air will be moving into the area tonight.
Thursday’s high: 29°
Friday’s high: 15°
Light, lake effect flurries will develop Thursday afternoon and will continue into the evening. We’ve also got a shot for some light lake effect snow showers on Friday.
The main issue with Friday is going to be the bitter cold. With highs in the teens and gusty winds, it will feel as if it’s below 0° all day.
Wintry Weekend Outlook:
Multiple clipper systems will be dropping into our region over the coming days. Light snow showers are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s high: 23°
Sunday’s high: 28°
Looking Ahead To Next Week:
Unfortunately, once we drop below freezing (32°) tonight, we are not going to get back above freezing for a very long time. High temperatures will be in the 20s Monday and Tuesday of next week. We may be in the single digits all day Wednesday.
We are also closely watching the Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning time frame for the potential of a widespread snow event. At this time, several inches of snow look possible. This go-round doesn’t look as bad as last weekend’s snowfall event, but impactful nonetheless.
Stay tuned!
