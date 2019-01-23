Northeast Ohio Weather: Heavy rain and wind today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Area of low pressure is tracking through Illinois this morning and into Michigan. We are on the warm side of this storm for now. The end result for us throughout the day is heavy rain and windy weather. We will see a high well in the 40s this afternoon. Over one inch of rain is in the forecast. This will no doubt create quite the mess outside. We will be monitoring the potential for flooding and some serious ponding out on the roads. The deep snow pack we have will absorb all of this rain. That will really add weight to structures. A cold front will track through tonight. Colder air builds in changing the rain to snow. We are looking at a few inches of snow east of I-77 by morning. Tomorrow will be colder and blustery with some lake effect snow east of Cleveland. Arctic air and below zero wind chills return Friday. We have ALERT for that.